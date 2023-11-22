Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.72

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 27526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matson

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,537,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,106. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.