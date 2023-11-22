SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $467.64. The stock had a trading volume of 392,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

