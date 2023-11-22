Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.28

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 25545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

