Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,177,000 after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 179,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,236. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

