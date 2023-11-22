Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.7% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,472,711. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.