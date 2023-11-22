Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

