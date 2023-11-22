Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 647 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,149.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,161. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,002.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,901.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

