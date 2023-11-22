Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.12. 414,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.