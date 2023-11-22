Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $79,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.32. 12,757,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,441,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $181.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

