Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 421,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 502,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.