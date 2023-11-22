POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 17.6% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 117,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 34,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

POET Technologies Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

