RBO & Co. LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NiSource by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NiSource by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 1,083,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

