Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $372.67 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $372.67 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,176,272,899 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,826,594 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,175,261,327 with 11,475,873,130 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03256583 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,020,923.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

