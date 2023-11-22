Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.01 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $129.01 million and $356,034.73 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00009649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,593.60 or 0.99989003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.64688398 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $41,499.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

