JBF Capital Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JBF Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.3 %

BBVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

