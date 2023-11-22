JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,211.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

