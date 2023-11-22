Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 225,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,670. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.