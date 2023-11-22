JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 877,476 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 1,087,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

