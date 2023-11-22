JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 280,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,470. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

