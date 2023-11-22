Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,957 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.66. 1,274,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

