RBO & Co. LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 2.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.94.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 301,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,409. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

