TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 688,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,227. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

