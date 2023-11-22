MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $218.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average is $176.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,073 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

