Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,008 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 1,865,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082,519. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

