Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 370,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,690,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Specifically, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

