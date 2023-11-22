Korea Investment CORP Sells 15,678 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AON were worth $70,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.67. 80,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,871. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.70 and its 200-day moving average is $327.19. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

