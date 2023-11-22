Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $788.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

