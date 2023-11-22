Northern Trust Corp Sells 583,439 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 583,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of CVS Health worth $961,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.