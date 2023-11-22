William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $482.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

