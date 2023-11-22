Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.94. 81,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

