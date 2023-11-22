MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of IDXX opened at $477.71 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

