Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 170 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.86.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

