Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parsons (PSN)

11/17/2023 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Parsons had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Parsons stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 71,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Parsons by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

