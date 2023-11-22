IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 59 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($186.01).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Gunby acquired 70 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($188.29).

On Thursday, September 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 61 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($186.98).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 254.20 ($3.18). 244,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,160. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of £842.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.48.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

