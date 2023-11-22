Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $1,790,400.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,079. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

