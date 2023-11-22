Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO William J. Burns Sells 15,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,391. The company has a market capitalization of $732.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

