JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 544,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.