JBF Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 191,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

