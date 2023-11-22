JBF Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

JBF Capital Inc. lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,515 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 0.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 66,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.