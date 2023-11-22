Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 498,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,430. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

