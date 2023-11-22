Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises about 1.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 297,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

