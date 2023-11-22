Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,027 shares during the quarter. Q2 makes up about 3.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.42% of Q2 worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 82,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,780. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

