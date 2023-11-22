Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,321 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises about 6.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Unum Group worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

