Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,781 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.53. 871,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,761. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $622.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

