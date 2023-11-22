Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,621,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,733. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

