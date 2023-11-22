RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 2.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

DEO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. 287,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

