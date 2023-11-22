NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.74.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

