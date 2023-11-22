RBO & Co. LLC Sells 122,069 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,069 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 218,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Altria Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 11,943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 2,292,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,031. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.