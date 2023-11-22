HAP Trading LLC Takes $926,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,347,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 92,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,415. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.44.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

