Algebris UK Ltd Has $24.63 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up 12.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 63.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 420.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 8,936.2% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $125.28. 128,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,375. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

